Wealth CMT Has $41.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealth CMT lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 38.7% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $41,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 307,541 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,306,000. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,684,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,889. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7438 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

