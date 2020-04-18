Wealth CMT Has $675,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealth CMT lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 515.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000.

SPLV traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $51.57. 3,133,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,424,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

