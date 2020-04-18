Wealth CMT Sells 33,869 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealth CMT trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,869 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

