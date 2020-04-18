Wealth CMT Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth CMT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 13.3% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth CMT owned 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after purchasing an additional 961,922 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after buying an additional 322,840 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,787,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,018. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

