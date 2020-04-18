Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 13,918 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

JPC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.77. 420,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

