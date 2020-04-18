Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price target (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.57.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,283.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,202.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.23. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $868.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

