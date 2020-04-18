Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.66% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

BIZD traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.14. 165,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $17.30.

