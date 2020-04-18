Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth about $775,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,695.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 112,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VST traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. 3,939,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

