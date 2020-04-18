Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 94.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,185,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,559. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

