Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,032 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,241 shares of company stock worth $704,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $45.70. 23,327,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,907,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

