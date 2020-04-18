Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 3,111 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,908,000 after purchasing an additional 549,175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 855,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,596,000 after purchasing an additional 357,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 979,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,746. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

