Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,098,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,072,986. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

