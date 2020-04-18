Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $51.80. 1,063,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,232. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

