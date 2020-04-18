Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,053,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,657,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

