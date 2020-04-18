Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.97. 1,143,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,472. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

