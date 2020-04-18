Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.55. 4,741,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322,041. The company has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

