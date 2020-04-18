Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,295,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $242,071.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,507.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $10.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,661. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.94 and its 200 day moving average is $223.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

