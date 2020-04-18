Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA traded up $9.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.57. The stock had a trading volume of 330,228 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average of $210.08. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.