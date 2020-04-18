Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 163,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,546,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 120,188 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,006,000.

IAU stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,178,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,807,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

