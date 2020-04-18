Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,410,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after buying an additional 1,181,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $97.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

