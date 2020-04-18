Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $909,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $3,062,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $17.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $359,008.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,352,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,561 shares of company stock valued at $27,610,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

