Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $994,000 Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after acquiring an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,603,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,152,000 after acquiring an additional 130,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.62. 1,547,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,050. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.21.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

