Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Southern by 57.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Southern by 12.0% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $57.47. 4,615,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

