Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,895,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,521,118. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.