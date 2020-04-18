Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 12,685 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Natural Alternatives International were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.