Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 760 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truefg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

VUG traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

