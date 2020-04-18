Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 414,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 71,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $97,747.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,454.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,355 shares of company stock valued at $336,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

UMH traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $11.37. 243,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,926. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $449.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

