Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,351,000 after buying an additional 864,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after acquiring an additional 227,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,145,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MELI stock traded down $15.21 on Friday, hitting $597.50. 555,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,602. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $756.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.33 and a 200-day moving average of $581.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.00.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

