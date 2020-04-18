Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,687 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,530,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

