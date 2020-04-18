Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,039 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. 8,382,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

