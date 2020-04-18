Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 42,281 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,281 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.30% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In related news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,802. The firm has a market cap of $359.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.