Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 774 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 18,396,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,324,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.