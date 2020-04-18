Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 8,731 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 52.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 43,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 21,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

NYSE USB traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. 10,691,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,665,051. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

