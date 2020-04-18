Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 2,751 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Roper Technologies worth $52,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.70.

Shares of ROP traded up $11.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.97. The company had a trading volume of 612,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,457. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.51 and a 200-day moving average of $348.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.