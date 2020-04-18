Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 58,945 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,945 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,887,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,503,027. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.