Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 58,945 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,945 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,887,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,503,027. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91.

