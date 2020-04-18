Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $328,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 47.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $63.47 on Friday, reaching $1,470.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,164. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,416.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,830.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 59.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

