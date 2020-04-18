Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 2,798 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $1,574,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $8,399,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.46.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.36. 1,823,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

