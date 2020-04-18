Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 865 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,856,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

