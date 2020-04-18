Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.12% of Dover worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dover by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $3,400,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.49. 887,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

