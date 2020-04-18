Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.96.

NVDA stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,377,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,062,838. The firm has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

