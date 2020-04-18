Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $35,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,652,000 after buying an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $9.69 on Friday, reaching $284.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,470. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

