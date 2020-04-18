Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,344,000 after acquiring an additional 173,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 67.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 99,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,659. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.