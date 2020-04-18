Welch & Forbes LLC Has $15.37 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 1.16% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 436,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

