Welch & Forbes LLC Has $21.83 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 67,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $9.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.95. 1,077,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,504. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.