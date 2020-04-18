Welch & Forbes LLC Has $31.39 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $83.45. 10,732,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,407,541. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

