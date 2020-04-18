Welch & Forbes LLC Has $31.91 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.92. 3,672,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,106. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.75 and a 200 day moving average of $300.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

