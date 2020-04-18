Welch & Forbes LLC Has $32 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $31,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 306,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. 15,495,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,228,363. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

