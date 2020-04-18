Welch & Forbes LLC Has $87.47 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $87,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 200.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Shares of SYK traded up $14.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.51. 2,529,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

