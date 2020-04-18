Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.13% of Ball worth $27,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $3,234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Ball by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. 1,531,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,855. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

