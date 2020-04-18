Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.40. 2,030,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.83 and its 200-day moving average is $254.10. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

